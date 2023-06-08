 Skip to content

Late Night Drive update for 8 June 2023

Mini Fix V0.18.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Sand particles not working properly.
  • Fog does not affect the sky box.
  • 'START' button not working in game modes.
  • Low-power vehicles change gears constantly.
  • Npc cars have sudden braking.

  • Confirmation for exiting to menu added.

  • Sea brightness lowered

