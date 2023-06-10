 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 10 June 2023

Warfare DLC, Achievement Viewer, Table Improvements & Table Editor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11426273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wicked Warfare DLC

Bitter Battles

  • Military themed arcade game designed to showcase the upcoming Wicked Warfare DLC.
  • Drop Roxy Off Via Helicopter into the corresponding holes to score different point values.
  • 2 unlockable Cosmetics & Furs.

Military Announcer

  • Free for everyone and not just those who buy the Wicked Warfare DLC.
  • Loaded with 97 voice lines.
  • Not useable in Story mode.

About the Upcoming DLC

  • 3 Military themed tables with a bit of a retro inspiration.
  • Unique Helicopter plunger system used on two tables
  • Most comparable to the Wacky West DLC.
  • Link Found Here

Achievement Viewer

  • A new menu added to the extras screen in the Main Menu.
  • View all of the locked/unlocked achievements along.
  • Names, descriptions and images of all achievements provided.
  • Percentage of players who achieved each is also provided.

Christmas Carnage:

Completely redid a lot of the visuals, improved models as well as new decorations.
I have updated the screenshots on the store page, unfortunately the trailer still shows old art.

Table Editor Update:

What’s New:

  • Wide Tables! Available from the new table screen
  • 4 New Raceways
  • Custom Sounds on Object Placement

What’s Next:

  • Environment Effects
  • Room/Table Themes/Decorations
  • More Mechanics

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a Bug where the camera could be moved while popups were open in the Table Editor.
  • Fixed a Bug related to placing props next to the plunger in the Table Editor.
  • Future Flight & Golden Galaxy - Adjusted various object previews in the Witch Trial Preview Screen
  • Fixed an issue where if a bumper was hit too often, too quickly, it would not spawn the appropriate VFX.

