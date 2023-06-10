Warfare DLC, Achievement Viewer, Table Improvements & Table Editor Update

Wicked Warfare DLC
Bitter Battles
- Military themed arcade game designed to showcase the upcoming Wicked Warfare DLC.
- Drop Roxy Off Via Helicopter into the corresponding holes to score different point values.
- 2 unlockable Cosmetics & Furs.
Military Announcer
- Free for everyone and not just those who buy the Wicked Warfare DLC.
- Loaded with 97 voice lines.
- Not useable in Story mode.
About the Upcoming DLC
- 3 Military themed tables with a bit of a retro inspiration.
- Unique Helicopter plunger system used on two tables
- Most comparable to the Wacky West DLC.
- Link Found Here
Achievement Viewer
- A new menu added to the extras screen in the Main Menu.
- View all of the locked/unlocked achievements along.
- Names, descriptions and images of all achievements provided.
- Percentage of players who achieved each is also provided.
Christmas Carnage:
Completely redid a lot of the visuals, improved models as well as new decorations.
I have updated the screenshots on the store page, unfortunately the trailer still shows old art.
Table Editor Update:
What’s New:
- Wide Tables! Available from the new table screen
- 4 New Raceways
- Custom Sounds on Object Placement
What’s Next:
- Environment Effects
- Room/Table Themes/Decorations
- More Mechanics
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a Bug where the camera could be moved while popups were open in the Table Editor.
- Fixed a Bug related to placing props next to the plunger in the Table Editor.
- Future Flight & Golden Galaxy - Adjusted various object previews in the Witch Trial Preview Screen
- Fixed an issue where if a bumper was hit too often, too quickly, it would not spawn the appropriate VFX.
