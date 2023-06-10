Warfare DLC, Achievement Viewer, Table Improvements & Table Editor Update

Wicked Warfare DLC

Bitter Battles

Military themed arcade game designed to showcase the upcoming Wicked Warfare DLC.

Drop Roxy Off Via Helicopter into the corresponding holes to score different point values.

2 unlockable Cosmetics & Furs.

Military Announcer

Free for everyone and not just those who buy the Wicked Warfare DLC.

Loaded with 97 voice lines.

Not useable in Story mode.

About the Upcoming DLC

3 Military themed tables with a bit of a retro inspiration.

Unique Helicopter plunger system used on two tables

Most comparable to the Wacky West DLC.

Link Found Here

Achievement Viewer

A new menu added to the extras screen in the Main Menu.

View all of the locked/unlocked achievements along.

Names, descriptions and images of all achievements provided.

Percentage of players who achieved each is also provided.

Christmas Carnage:

Completely redid a lot of the visuals, improved models as well as new decorations.

I have updated the screenshots on the store page, unfortunately the trailer still shows old art.

What’s New:

Wide Tables! Available from the new table screen

4 New Raceways

Custom Sounds on Object Placement

What’s Next:

Environment Effects

Room/Table Themes/Decorations

More Mechanics

Bug Fixes: