东方大战争 ~ Touhou Big Big Battle update for 8 June 2023

2023/06/09 balance change

Share · View all patches · Build 11426235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

C cards：
Aki Sisters：range 8--6

Kisume：HP 19--20

Cirno：HP14--15

Rumia：Black Sphere chance 65%-68%

B cards：
Yoshika
HP 70-67
1st spell armor reduction 3--6
2nd spell green point cost 4--5

Tewi
HP 48-42
1st spell will heal 6 HP per burrow
2nd spell crit rate 30%--36%

Nitori
1st Spell upgrade cost increased

A cards：
Seiga
Teleportation green point cost 7--6

Minamitu：
Normal attack stun 1.2--1.4s
Boat’s green point cost 6--5

Komeiji Satori：
Mindcontrol rate 10%--11%

Onoduka：
Soul-detonation damage 18--17，removed the 15% extra damage buff
Soul-detonation instant kill chance 40%--50%

Kokoro：
Firework’s attack speed and movement speed buff 15%--20%

Reimu：
HP 88-90

Reisen ：
Laser chance 23%--20%

S cards：
Yamaxanadu：
Cost 60--70
Clone range +2（Vison has been increased as well）
Preaching speed 55%--65%

Suwako：
Attack 18--14
Hat sign HP recovered 35--50
Hat sign green point cost 7--6

Suika：
1st spell smol melon amount 8--4
1st spell cool down 11--4s

Utsuho：
HP 78--84

