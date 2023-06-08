Massive Update! Bavovna 2.0!

Welcome, fellas!

It has been quite some time since the last public game update, and perhaps some of you have stopped believing that work is being done on the game. However, we, Ironbellys Crew, are continuing our efforts to work on the game and its updates.

Moving forward, we will keep you more actively informed about the development and updates of the game.

The day has come!

Introducing the brand-new game "Bavovna Included!" (2.0).

We are releasing the game from early access as it is now more than 90%* complete.

We plan to keep updating the game until the entire Ukrainian land is cleansed of evil. This doesn't mean we won't surprise you anymore ;)



There are so many changes that we won't list them all in this message. Instead, we will highlight key points and let you discover the rest in the game.

List of changes (WARNING! SPOILERS):

General:

The game has migrated to a different engine - Godot. This has provided us with more tools and development possibilities while preserving our sanity. P.S. Yes, we created a new game from scratch.

The core mechanics of the game have been changed. The game's concept has also been improved.

We have worked on the user interface, making it pleasant and user-friendly. We have also enhanced text readability.

[spoiler]- Added bonus levels that introduce new mechanics to diversify gameplay.[/spoiler]

Improved tutorials, which are now a separate level that you can play whenever you want and as many times as you like.

The beloved visual style of the mobs remains and has been further improved.

[spoiler]- Completely revamped the HP, damage, and rewards mechanics in the game. While the previous version focused on difficulty, the new approach balances difficulty, story, and player progression.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]

Mobs:

Added new mobs, bosses, and a new type of enemy: mini-boss.

Increased mob variety.

Levels:

Expanded the number and diversity of levels.

Many moments (mostly visual) now depend on the specific location you're in.

Enhancements:

Doubled the number of enhancements in the game and put additional work into existing enhancements.

Enhancements now work differently: while in the previous version, you only needed to buy them, now they can be active or passive.

Added slots for using enhancements. Interestingly, it's now up to you to decide how to approach the game: focusing on attack, defense, or maximizing rewards. This approach allows for different experiences and keeps you engaged in replaying the game.

Revamped the visual design of enhancements, from icons in the menu to the visual effects during enhancement activation.

Removed the saber :с

Garage:

A completely new feature in the game. You can now customize the appearance of your Chemars by acquiring skins from bosses.

[/spoiler]

Other:

Added a testing range for enhancements.

Added Spanish localization.

Added Steam Cloud save synchronization.

New achievements. While the old achievements were awesome, the game's style and visuals have changed, so we decided to update the achievements and, of course, add new ones.

After the update is released, old save files will not work.

But honestly, they're not needed because the game is entirely new, and we're confident that you'll enjoy starting fresh.