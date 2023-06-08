 Skip to content

her tears were my light update for 8 June 2023

hebrew and german translations now available

8 June 2023

hebrew translation has been added, thanks to Blawnode!

i'm still reaching out to translators to try and finish the pc-exclusive content--so far we've been able to finish german, thanks to Antonio Moss! the remaining languages are thai, traditional chinese, and european portuguese. they're all available in the mobile version, but i'd like to re-add them on steam when i can. hope you look forward to it, and sorry in advance for the wait!

v2.3.0 updates

  • audio volume changes due to updated ren'py engine
  • accessibility buttons for alternate fonts now display in their correct font (though when you use those fonts it still gets replaced... nothing i can do about that, it seems)
  • added hebrew translation
  • added german translation
  • basque fixes

thanks for playing her tears were my light~

-nami

