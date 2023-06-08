 Skip to content

Forest Fire update for 8 June 2023

Major Update V1.1

It's been roughly a month since release and I've got a lot of good feedback during that time.

This update is mostly adjustments based on that feedback, as well as some pretty substantial performance upgrades. The biggest game changer is that the level up thresholds are much lower now and therefore occur more often.

Also.. I've also been working on a demo for my next game Infest. Give it a wishlist if you haven't already.

I'll be continuing to update Forest Fire with your feedback over the next several months. Many thanks,

-Carl

