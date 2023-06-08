The Collector

Dear Mistwalkers,

It is with great excitement that we announce the arrival of the long-awaited content update for Mist Legacy!

First and foremost, we would like to express our gratitude to all those who participated in the playtest and provided valuable feedback on the new content. Your involvement has allowed us to fine-tune the update and ensure a solid experience for all players.



This update introduces a new level of advancement for guilds and cities, allowing players to further enhance their reputation through long term gameplay content. You will also have a new territory to explore.



For our "endgame" players, a new dungeon mechanic awaits, offering a fresh and challenging experience with the progressive raid system.



On the main story front, prepare to meet a new mage companion who will accompany you on your adventures.



We are delighted to introduce our first two community-based translations of the game, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the German and Russian communities. This will enable more players to enjoy Mist Legacy in their native language.

As always, we encourage you to refer to the changelog for detailed information on the new features and updates.

We sincerely hope that you will enjoy this update and its offerings. Thank you for your continued support!

Best regards,



Changelogs

June 8 - Version: 1.0.5.0

Features and Changes

A new challenging end-game dungeon that can scale up in difficulty that offers unique rewards.

All melee abilities that uses the weapon damage will now trigger a new melee combo alteration effect. Each sucessive melee weapon ability will give a bonus of 10% up to 50%.

All melee abilities that hit adjacent targets with weapon damage, including the Sweeping stike effect proc, will now gets a bonus of 100% damage if only one target is hit, and a bonus of 50% damage if two targets is hit.

Abandoning a crafted vehicule will now re-imburse 75% of its materials.

Alteration bonuses on items now scales up with the item level value.

Content Changes