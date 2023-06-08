 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 8 June 2023

Minor Fixes 07

Share · View all patches · Build 11426050

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where completing a quest and encountering an enemy at the same time could cause the quest not being resolved properly
  • Fixed an issue with the quest "Routed Army". The decision for an ambush with an bow was available despite no adventurers having a bow. This could cause a problem when a check was required next. Now the decision is only available when there is an archer in the party

