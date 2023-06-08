 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercury Fallen update for 8 June 2023

Update 36.7 Hot Fix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11426044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Just a small patch update to address a couple of reported issues. Enjoy! :)

  • Fixed: Expedition data is not removed properly when an expedition party returns to the facility. This caused further expeditions to not function correctly.
  • Fixed: Explore POI destination selection info not disposed of correctly when finished. This led to the explore poi action not working after the vehicle had been docked and later disembarked.
  • Fixed: Item Spinner values show an infinity symbol by default on expedition and trade windows when it should show zero.

Changed files in this update

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
  • Loading history…
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link