Update 36.7 Hot Fix 1

Howdy Folks!
Just a small patch update to address a couple of reported issues. Enjoy! :)
- Fixed: Expedition data is not removed properly when an expedition party returns to the facility. This caused further expeditions to not function correctly.
- Fixed: Explore POI destination selection info not disposed of correctly when finished. This led to the explore poi action not working after the vehicle had been docked and later disembarked.
- Fixed: Item Spinner values show an infinity symbol by default on expedition and trade windows when it should show zero.
