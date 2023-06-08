Ikonei Island Is In The WDC World Oceans Day Charity Sale

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello There, Castaways! 🏝️

We are excited to announce that we are supporting WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation for World Oceans Day!

The WDC World Oceans Day Sale starts today and runs until 15th June, 10 AM PDT, and you can save a fin-tastic 15% off Ikonei Island!

We will also donate 20% of our net profits to WDC to support their conservation work.*

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/

WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation is the leading global charity dedicated to the protection and conservation of whales and dolphins.

Their expert-led teams in the UK, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia work across the whole spectrum of threats, from climate breakdown to accidental entanglements in fishing gear. They bring together and work hand-in-hand with, businesses, philanthropists, scientists, NGOs, governments, and grassroots communities to find solutions to the problems faced by whales and dolphins.



Their aim is to reverse the global decline in whale and dolphin populations by:

Stopping cruelty from deliberate harms such as whaling and captivity.

Creating safe seas, free from the threat of pollution, collisions with vessels, and accidental entanglement in fishing gear.

Winning recognition of whales and dolphins as sentient, socially complex beings, and our allies in the fight against climate and nature breakdown.

Whales and dolphins are awe-inspiring. They are intelligent beings, vital for the health of the ocean and planet. They have suffered from terrible harm - deliberate and accidental - and their homes and populations are under threat. But it's not too late.

Together we can still help them recover and flourish and they can help us reconnect with the wild, and repair the damage we have caused.



If you want to read more about WDC, you can do so here: https://whales.org/

*20% of our net developer revenue from this sale will support WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Whale and Dolphin Conservation is a UK-registered charity (no. 1014705)

Thank you for joining us and for supporting WDC! 🐬🐋

Snowcastle Games