Update Notes 6/9

• New Hero: Maid (increased chance to get)

• New Feature: Rename

• New Kill sound effects

• New UI for Beginner Server

• New Feature: Server Search

• Improved AoE Skill casting

• Improved Hero: Paladin

• Fixed a red dot issue with team requests

• Fixed a display error when Stone Man is severely wounded

• Fixed an issue where pets would become level 1 after the player entered the water

• Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck in the sarcophagus

• Corrected skill descriptions for some heroes