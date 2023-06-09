• New Hero: Maid (increased chance to get)
• New Feature: Rename
• New Kill sound effects
• New UI for Beginner Server
• New Feature: Server Search
• Improved AoE Skill casting
• Improved Hero: Paladin
• Fixed a red dot issue with team requests
• Fixed a display error when Stone Man is severely wounded
• Fixed an issue where pets would become level 1 after the player entered the water
• Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck in the sarcophagus
• Corrected skill descriptions for some heroes
Hero's Land update for 9 June 2023
Update Notes 6/9
• New Hero: Maid (increased chance to get)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update