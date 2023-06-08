Hello Admirals,

In the previous update we introduced a new and important upgrade to the Campaign System, which is the more realistic mechanics for the naval task forces. We continue the improvements with polishes on the mission mechanics system and an improved balance of the economy. Please read:

Minor Update v1.3.8

The campaign finances and costs are balanced, increasing further the gains from provinces, increasing the growth impact of oil resources and at the same time, increasing slightly overall expenses, in all levels. The result should be a more rewarding economy for the players who do not overstretch the nation’s boundaries. The “Suspend” of a ship constriction has now a cost, not only simulating some minimum costs of production and hull maintenance but also to not allow the exploitation of having many ships in “Suspend” mode, totally free of cost, and then to be ready to enable in a few months.

Fixed or made very rare a false-positive warning “Mount 2” error, which can cause a design to become invalid (exiting the game, or the constructor, could fix this error).

Fixed temporary issue that caused human player’s ships to auto-move to Invasion missions.

Fixed issue that allowed attacks against minors to happen multiple times or from many different nations.

Fixed major offensive arrow not expiring, some times, after conquest.

Battle AI became more aggressive. It should desire to keep a closer firing distance, without being suicidal.

Optimizations to aiming logic.

Some further Auto-Design, Ship collider logic optimizations, which should make the auto-design processes faster and more effective.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team