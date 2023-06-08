 Skip to content

R4YL (Run For Your Life!) - Playtest update for 8 June 2023

Update 0.7.2.0 Beta

Update 0.7.2.0 Beta · Build 11425569

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now when a player launches the first time the game, we execute a benchmark on the machine and set it up to best fit the maximum performances.

