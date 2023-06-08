Now when a player launches the first time the game, we execute a benchmark on the machine and set it up to best fit the maximum performances.
R4YL (Run For Your Life!) - Playtest update for 8 June 2023
Update 0.7.2.0 Beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2424081 Depot 2424081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update