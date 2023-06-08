- The modifier and order panels now show the total amounts of items in a single slot instead of showing groups in different slots if the same items are in different chests.
- We have fixed several bugs that prevented hens from entering and leaving the chicken coop.
- Now NPCs cannot block the player.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed the player to pass through the walls of the tavern if he paused while leaving the tavern.
- We have fixed a bug that caused feta cheese not to be displayed as a cheese ingredient.
- We have fixed some other minor bugs.
Travellers Rest update for 8 June 2023
v0.6.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
