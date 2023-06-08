 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 8 June 2023

v0.6.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11425568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The modifier and order panels now show the total amounts of items in a single slot instead of showing groups in different slots if the same items are in different chests.
  • We have fixed several bugs that prevented hens from entering and leaving the chicken coop.
  • Now NPCs cannot block the player.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed the player to pass through the walls of the tavern if he paused while leaving the tavern.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused feta cheese not to be displayed as a cheese ingredient.
  • We have fixed some other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link