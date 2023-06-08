Update 2.7.0

New skin for Apparatus: Puzzle Box. Besides the skin and a new play mode for Daily Events the update is focused on fixing issues on various tables.
Table layout, rules and logic changes:
- [Fastball] Changed the range of returns from the top-left capture to prevent the ball from bouncing right back in the hole
- New 'All mods' mode implemented for Daily Events: use all the mods at once (only works with mods you have unlocked already)
- [Rydes] The mode 1-ball Autosave will now work correctly on Rydes
- [Tradewinds] Slight change to the windmill ramp collider: the entrance was such that the ball could sometimes get stuck inside the wall
- Fixed an issue with the automatic multiball saves on Golf and Jukebox when a ball was draining at the same time as the auto-save was turning off
- [Rydes] Fixed an issue with the 2mb where it could get stuck in a state where it is impossible to re-trigger
- [Rydes] Fixed an issue where returning second the ball to the garage during 2mb would possibly allow for releasing it if the flipper was pressed at the exact right time
Other changes:
- The plunger will automatically be released when the ball leaves the plunger area
- [JurassicLinks] The eggs will open again
- [TreasureHunter] The message 'jelly fish captured' will be smaller
- [TreasureHunter] The lights for the hose will now all turn on correctly when using the mod that lowers the number of sub targets needed to start the missions
- Fixed the localization of the default 'Me' score entry
- It is now possible to change the name of a score on the local leaderboards. The new name will be used by default on the next score.
- Fixed an rare issue where the player name would change on its own when reconnecting to the servers
- [Tradewinds] The fish light next to one of the shore fishing target was stuck on. It is back to working now.
- [Carnival] The Celtic Unlock token will be drawn in the correct order now: between the floor and the glass of the mirror house
- A Rydes challenge was missing its text description, that is now fixed
- [Brix] The Glo table background graphics will not be larger than the table anymore
- Fixed an issue on tables where Extra Time is available (Golf for instance). Under some circumstances it would trigger after the timer has reached 0, which did not do anything. Now it will simply not trigger anymore in those conditions.
- [Rydes] Multiball will now count toward the associated challenge.
- When viewing a message it will not be possible to close the screen while the game is communicating with the server (which normally takes 0.1s but can sometimes cause errors in the background)
- [Tradewinds] Powerballs will not be drawn on top of the other graphics anymore
- The single score detail screen now can show longer player names
- [Carnival] The mirror house bumper lights were stuck in the ‘on’ position.
- Changed the logic so of the resume 3-2-1 countdown to always trigger if there are any balls in play, not at the plunger (it used to be bypassed whenever there was a ball at the plunger instead - which is slightly different)
Changed files in this update