Public Beta Update - New Character : Jody

Hello fellow outlaws!

We have some good news and some bad news for you today. The good news is that a new character is joining the cast of Bounty of One. The bad news is that we feel like its weapon's concept is not quite there yet. Indeed, introducing this new character to Bounty of One has brought an interesting challenge: designing a weapon concept that breaks our core mechanic of shooting while standing still. This character will have the ability to shoot while on the move, adding a dynamic twist to the gameplay.

We've been iterating on the weapon concept and invite you to try it out on the public beta branch. Your feedback will help us refine and settle on the best version for the official update. Join us in shaping the future of Bounty of One!

To join the public beta:

1 - You need to right-click on Bounty of One in your Steam library and select Properties.

2 - Go to the Betas tab.

3 - And choose the public-beta option from the drop-down menu.

4 - You will then be able to download and play the latest version of the game with the new character and items.

Please keep in mind that this is a beta version, which means that it may have some bugs and issues that we are still working on and some things might change with the release.

We would love to hear your feedback and bug reports, so feel free to leave us a comment or join our Discord server.

But that’s not all! We also have some amazing things planned for you in the future updates. We are adding one more boss and many objects and features to Bounty of One soon.

As well as some special events coming for you this month.

We hope that you'll enjoy the new character's design and helping us bringing her to speed.

Enjoy!