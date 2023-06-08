 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 June 2023

08 Jun 23 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 11425527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added new feature, Click Confirmation; can be toggled for movement and/or firing on Options->Interface. Makes the selected actions require two clicks to perform, the first click 'grows' the mouse button you clicked as a prompt. (Will probably end up being the default eventually - pending fixing any bugs with it, tutorials being updated, and also don't want to confuse everyone used to the other system just yet.)
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Foxhole Start (No Building), and Fight in Place.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit setup restriction Must be Within 2 of Leader

