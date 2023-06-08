- added new feature, Click Confirmation; can be toggled for movement and/or firing on Options->Interface. Makes the selected actions require two clicks to perform, the first click 'grows' the mouse button you clicked as a prompt. (Will probably end up being the default eventually - pending fixing any bugs with it, tutorials being updated, and also don't want to confuse everyone used to the other system just yet.)
- Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Foxhole Start (No Building), and Fight in Place.
- Scenario Editor: added unit setup restriction Must be Within 2 of Leader
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 June 2023
08 Jun 23 Early Access Build
