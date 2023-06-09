 Skip to content

Victoria 3 update for 9 June 2023

Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.3.3 is now LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy Victorians!

Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you! This hotfix is numbered 1.3.3, but we are still planning to do a larger patch on the 26th of June, just called 1.3.4 now!

  • Fixed a crash caused by dead or foreign agitators supporting political movements that then break out into a revolution.

If you wish to play with mods not updated to this version you may roll back the game version via:

  • Right click the game in Steam
  • Go to Properties and select the tab called "BETAS"
  • Pick the version you want to play and close.
  • Allow the game to update
  • Make sure, before you load any save, that the version number in the game is the one you want.
  • If the previous step fails, exit the game, right click -> properties -> local files -> Verify integrity of game files and wait for all files to be verified before going back to step 5.

Note: You can freely swap between the latest version and previous versions this way. By selecting "NONE - opt out of all beta programs" you go to the latest released version.

Changed files in this update

