Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 8 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-Jun-8

Fixed issue where help popups could cause the game to unpause unexpectedly, in some cases potentially causing a user to miss a launch (because the game unpaused while you were setting up a shipment).

