Fixed issue where help popups could cause the game to unpause unexpectedly, in some cases potentially causing a user to miss a launch (because the game unpaused while you were setting up a shipment).
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 8 June 2023
Patch notes 2023-Jun-8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
