Update v0.10.4

Hello and good morning/evening/night :D

Today’s update comes as follows:

Ragnarok VI and VII

Today we bring you the new 2 difficulty levels of Ragnarok Mode for those players who still want a greater challenge and test their skills.

Ragnarok VI and VII are now available in Midgard. They come with curses and legendary abilities for Elites and Bosses.

And beware, these new levels are really challenging!!

We have added 50 more Yggdrasil leaves that can be obtained with seeds.

And also, a new Yggdrasil upgrade that will allow you to resist enemy damage more easily.

Fixes and new content

The amount of time between light beams in the Lights Curse has been increased.

Projectiles from Death Curse now fire right after the enemy dies.

4 New curses have been added. There is now a total of 8 curses.

3 New legendary abilities have been added to Ragnarok VI and VII.

Vanaheim Ragnarok is no longer available on Custom mode (we will release it in the near future!)

ENDLESS beta news!

We are still working on Endless mode and have made a few changes and performance improvements. We have a little bit left to get it just the way we want it and make it a great experience you can all enjoy.

Next Monday we will launch a Beta so you can try it. We will be reading all the feedback and suggestions to improve it as much as possible!

With next week’s update we will release Yggdrasil branches for every character, so you can boost their potential and survival chances.

It is also time for a new character, which will be related to shadows… ːNA_Gnokiː

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/