HENTAI: MISSION BOMBASS update for 8 June 2023

Update No. 1: A wild boar is running around the field

Update No. 1: A wild boar is running around the field

Build 11425388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, have you already played our masterpiece of the meme world? No? And why are you sitting, especially since the update has still turned out here, you need to urgently play.

(It's time to soak and humiliate the occupiers and notably neigh)

List of changes:

  • Fixed a bug when it was impossible to exit with the control of Bayraktar:
  • Now when enemies are killed, their corpses quickly rot;
  • The game has become better optimized;
  • Visual changes;
  • Fixed some balance with enemies;
  • Some more things you won't notice, but I'm glad I did.

Glory to Ukraine!

