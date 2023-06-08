Strike Force Heroes Demo Now Available!

The Demo for Strike Force Heroes is now available for free! Play through the first four missions of the Campaign and tackle some Side Ops and Challenges! You'll be able to experiment with all the classes and a huge number of customization options. The demo features full voice acting and animated cutscenes, to give you a small taste of what the final game has in store!

Play the demo at: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1981820/Strike_Force_Heroes/

Thanks again for all your support!

<3 Sky9 Games