Wingman AI Beta Update

Quick update for the Wingman Beta...

Pilot and Copilots are now selectable for your wingman. This actually doesn't do anything in reality and you can also select the same pilots/copilots as your main helicopter at the moment. Fixed a bug that could cause your wingman to get stuck in an "Attacking your target", "Target destroyed" radio call loop if you gave them an additional "Attack My Target" command while they were engaging a target.

If for some reason your wingman misses or the target requires multiple strikes to destroy it (e.g. APKWS vs T-62M) then your wingman will continue to fire until that target is destroyed. However, they will only fire one missile/rocket at a time currently.

Implemented a "Resume Mission" system so that if you give your wingman a "Move To", "Move To My Position" or "Form Up" command and THEN give them an "Attack my target" command they will resume their previous orders once the target is destroyed. Smoothed out the "Attack my target" command if your wingman is moving. Instead of overshooting the attack position, then turning around etc before finally engaging the target they will now slow down in a sensible fashion before shooting. It is also possible that if they will fire while moving if the angles all match up for a good launch. Fixed a bug where your wingman would not move to the correct position when issuing a "Move there" commanded. The position error would get worse the higher the wingman was flying so wasn't really visible on the Lush Desert terring but was significant on certain parts of Norway.

Next Update

Tomorrow I'm going to look at re-designing the Mission Planning screen to give you a better overview of your selected helicopters, their weapons and assigned pilots. I think it is nearly time for a UI overhaul in general...