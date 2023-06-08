It's Unreal - 5.1 IS HERE!

Aloha Thrivers,

We’re SO excited to share that after many months of work, we’re finally shipping the Unreal Engine 5 Upgrade to your PCs!

We want our community to join the newest version of the game sooner rather than later, but we know this was a big lift and have found even more bugs than we thought we would. We’ve always had bugs (#gamedevlife) but because of all your help, we’ve been hacking through them as much as possible so we don’t want to stop doing that anytime soon!

Since this is a major update, we want to make sure everyone is aware of a few things that will impact your experience with the game:

Your character(s) will be wiped - which means you will need to create a new name and look for your character in the world.

All of your loot will be gone and any bases you’ve built will be gone since we’re starting a fresh new server. This ensures no issues, bugs or corruptions carry over from our old Unreal 4 build.

Your minimum required specs may have changed; we will share a survey in the first weeks of testing to identify how the game performs on different hardware.

We currently believe to achieve a mostly stable 1080p 30 fps experience at medium/low settings you’ll need a PC with the following specifications:

OS: Win 10

CPU: intel i5 8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: At least 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580

We will carefully monitor the community’s feedback about this topic.

Scope of the test

While the new build doesn’t necessarily have new content if you have been playing the game within the past few months, it includes a great deal of changes, bug fixes, and improvements. Not to mention a completely new global illumination system and a lot of good stuff that comes with UE5.

With this update, we will be particularly interested in hearing your feedback about the following:

Game performance and Stability in Unreal Engine 5.1

Server Stability

Economy Changes

Zones balancing

World Loot Distribution

NPC / Enemy AI

Weapon Balance

However, we do have some tiny surprises for you to find…

Other things to keep in mind

Fractured Veil is still Alpha(ish) in that we’re testing, breaking, fixing, breaking, and fixing again. While we fixed most of the bugs you reported in the previous months, we are aware that with a new game engine, NEW bugs are going to appear. We are still months away from our Early Access release later this fall and we will do our best to release a great experience for everyone.

Please check our discord server inside #status-and-bugs for a list of Know issues.

We're Just Getting Started

We know there are still some issues, but we didn't want that to stop us from getting 5.1 in your hands! We need your help to keep testing, playing, discovering new bugs, and having FUN. All of us at Paddle Creek Games want to say THANK YOU for being so patient and supportive. You're the reason we're doing all of this and we can't wait for you to see what's coming in the next few months!

Cheers,

Ryan and the folks at Paddle Creek