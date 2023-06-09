Fixed the bug that allowed unlimited recruitment of sailors in the tavern.
Fixed the bug where some ports were displayed incorrectly on the world map page.
Fixed the bug where the visual effects were incorrect when using a controller to operate during sailing prompts.
Fixed the issue with dual positions for deckhands.
Fixed the bug on the guild overview page where controller operation was not possible.
Fix errors in achievement text.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 9 June 2023
June 9th, 2023 Patch update
