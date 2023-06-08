Patch 1.04 - The Whole Story

Update 1.04 includes a new room to explore, new ways to consume content, new help videos, hints and more Eyes of Mordechai to discover! We hope you enjoy this last major update for Murderous Muses, and from all three of us here, thank you for playing <3
PATCH NOTES
- New replay room behind urn room
Full playback wall to show lifetime unlocked video memories
Suspect video screens that show related clips (fragments) together
Central TVs replay unlocked Mirlhaven's Unsolved Mysteries
- Suspect lore plaques now activate to show video sequence that revealed painting
- New hint TV video appears in tutorial first run, night one
- New hint TV video appears in tips hotline from night two permanently
- New restoration table in NightGallery1, which will appear for new playthroughs
- New hints
- New Eyes of Mordechai to find beyond staffroom
.Disable hints in settings with 'skip tutorial'
.Sasha loan note removed to stop people trying to re-watch phonecall on reception TV
.Branched Higgins note to avoid confusion for players who knew how to solve police walls
.Staffroom only accessible from night 2 on first run, to avoid overwhelming some players
.Smoothed out the stairs collider in ball-roll puzzle to avoid player being caught on the bottom
.Fixed numeral indicators for branching and puzzle keywords to show the act they currently appear
.Fixed subtitle display for some Turkish characters
.Potential fix for Mac OS "hang on accuse" issue
