 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 8 June 2023

Fixing Demo to Full saves

Share · View all patches · Build 11425009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you played the demo and starting the game for the first time in the paid version, it will show the new chapters because you have seen the label. I will leave that in for the time being, but it may be removed in a major update (or 2).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link