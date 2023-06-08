Update, Version 20230608



English

[Guide the Departed Souls] If you have this faith tenet in your customized belief, you can now grant peace to your undead pets to gain devotion.

[Guide the Departed Souls] Added a new option in the menu so that you can grant peace to your undead pets from there.

[Guide the Departed Souls] If you already dropped an undead pet to the map, by releasing the bind, this tenet effect can also take place automatically.

[Guide the Departed Souls] If you have the "Tsethar" tenet in your customized faith, you can gain double amount of the devotion when releasing the bind of your undead pet.

简体中文

【亡魂向导】如果你的自定义信仰有这个信条，你现在可以通过让你的不死宠物安息来获得虔诚。

【亡魂向导】加入了新的菜单选项，你可以在菜单中与你的不死宠物交互时让它们安息。

【亡魂向导】对于一个已经被你丢到地图上的不死宠物，在你解除和它们的主从关系时，这个信条的效果会自动触发。

【亡魂向导】如果你同时还有【放生】信条，那么在和地图上的被丢出的不死宠物解除主从关系的时候，你会获得两倍的虔诚。

