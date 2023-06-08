New Public Playtest - With Tournament & Prizes!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our bi-weekly public playtests return with a special edition playtest and a tournament!

Our normal playtest will run from June 9th 6:00 PM CEST until June 10th 6:00 AM CEST. Just download the playtest and play as much as you want!

Then on Sunday June 11th from 6:00 PM CEST to 9:00 PM CEST we will be hosting an open online tournament with prizes! You can sign up anytime before the tournament begins from the main menu in Setback. The tournament functions as a sort of mini season, where you que, play, and compete for ranks in a three hour window. Hosting tournaments while we are still far from a finished game has allowed us to continue to experiment with how best to optimize our future ranked system.

Place top 10 in the Setback tournament to win Steam credits, an exclusive skin, and in game currency! Check out the Setback Tournament event in Discord for details on rewards, and so we have a way to reach out to you if you win!

Good luck!