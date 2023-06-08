 Skip to content

Undead Citadel update for 8 June 2023

Undead Citadel Releases today!

Share · View all patches · Build 11424783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Today it's a special day, we're releasing Undead Citadel!🎉
After years of development, demos and fests, today we're launching the game. Let the adventure begin!

The release of the game starts with a special launch promotion don't miss out this opportunity and get your copy of the game!

We're constantly getting your feedback, and the game it's going to be constantly improving with regular updates, bug fixes and new features. Please feel free to share with us your thoughts and suggestions.

Thank you all for your constant dedication and creating a community around the game. You can enter into the community in our discord

Stay tuned for more updates from Dark Curry remember that you can check all the news, and little gameplays on our official social networks, follow us!

Don't forget to try out Undead Citadel, and share the game with your friends

Have fun!

Changed depots in internaltesting branch

View more data in app history for build 11424783
SteamDB Unknown Depot 819192 Depot 819192
