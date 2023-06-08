🔍 Finding players made easier! 🔍

We are thrilled to see more and more people enjoying their time in our cabin! In the latest update, we have made a significant change to public games to enhance the experience of finding fellow players.

The notable addition is the introduction of a 'Play Public Game' button. By simply pressing this button, you will be able to join an existing public game if one is available. In case there are no ongoing public games, pressing the button will start a new public game for you to jump into.

While we understand that finding a public game can still pose some challenges, we believe this update will make it more likely for you to encounter fellow players. It is important to note that we anticipate many of you will continue playing with your friends as usual. However, we encourage you and your group of friends to also try out public games, as it might lead to some pleasant surprises, introducing you to new players who can join your gaming sessions.

We have kept private games unaffected, ensuring that you can still enjoy playing exclusively with your friends. The option to play privately remains unchanged, giving you full control over your gaming experience.

Thank you all for your continued support, and we hope this update brings even more enjoyment to your time spent in the cabin!