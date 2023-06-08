 Skip to content

BDSM Apocalypse update for 8 June 2023

Version 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11424636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Numerous new missions have been added.
Numerous new scenes for both routes.
New enemies and major plot advancements.
Bug fixes.

