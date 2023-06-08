 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Avian Knights update for 8 June 2023

Update Notes - June 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 11424627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Team Wave Bugs
-Show Password on Account Creation
-MLeS Player League Point Summary Card
-Portal Bugs
-Invincible Bird Bugs
-AI Becoming Stuck Bugs
-Tournament Portals Visuals (No Extra Lives, Multiplier)
-Special Event Bugs
-Controller Rumble Bugs
-SFX Bugs
-Increased Scrolling Speed on Menus

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1411971 Depot 1411971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1411972 Depot 1411972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1411973 Depot 1411973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link