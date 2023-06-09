 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ENGAGE update for 9 June 2023

ENGAGE v3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11424626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

Meta headsets

o Added support for users to report breaches of Meta’s Code of Conduct for Virtual Experiences. For more information about how to use this feature, refer to Reporting someone on a Meta Quest and Rift S.

Improved

UI

o Improved the location preview image on loading prompts to remove distortion.
o Improved the sort by device type view on the Users page of the in-Session menu. Different types of computers, such as PC desktops and PC laptops, are now grouped separately.

Content Editor

o Removed the 3D coordinate offset that was applied to locations.

FIXED

Avatars
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a static copy of a user’s avatar to appear in a Session.
  • Fixed a red tint that appeared in avatar hair with some combinations of styles and colors.
  • Fixed an issue in the Avatar Editor that could cause an avatar’s hands to twitch when a user switched between appearance categories in the side menu.
  • Fixed an issue that caused an avatar’s hair color to change when a MyFace was applied.
  • Fixed the skin tone blending at an avatar’s neckline when a MyFace is applied.

o Fixed an issue that caused some web links to OneDrive files to not load.

Audio

o Fixed an issue that caused voice communication to fail on a Windows computer if a user had two microphones connected that had the same device name.

Changed files in this update

Engage Depot 449131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link