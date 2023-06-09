ENGAGE v3.4

New

Meta headsets

o Added support for users to report breaches of Meta’s Code of Conduct for Virtual Experiences. For more information about how to use this feature, refer to Reporting someone on a Meta Quest and Rift S.

Improved

UI

o Improved the location preview image on loading prompts to remove distortion.

o Improved the sort by device type view on the Users page of the in-Session menu. Different types of computers, such as PC desktops and PC laptops, are now grouped separately.

Content Editor

o Removed the 3D coordinate offset that was applied to locations.

FIXED

Avatars

Fixed an issue that could cause a static copy of a user’s avatar to appear in a Session.

Fixed a red tint that appeared in avatar hair with some combinations of styles and colors.

Fixed an issue in the Avatar Editor that could cause an avatar’s hands to twitch when a user switched between appearance categories in the side menu.

Fixed an issue that caused an avatar’s hair color to change when a MyFace was applied.

Fixed the skin tone blending at an avatar’s neckline when a MyFace is applied.

o Fixed an issue that caused some web links to OneDrive files to not load.

Audio

o Fixed an issue that caused voice communication to fail on a Windows computer if a user had two microphones connected that had the same device name.