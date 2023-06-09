ENGAGE v3.4

New
Meta headsets
o Added support for users to report breaches of Meta’s Code of Conduct for Virtual Experiences. For more information about how to use this feature, refer to Reporting someone on a Meta Quest and Rift S.
Improved
UI
o Improved the location preview image on loading prompts to remove distortion.
o Improved the sort by device type view on the Users page of the in-Session menu. Different types of computers, such as PC desktops and PC laptops, are now grouped separately.
Content Editor
o Removed the 3D coordinate offset that was applied to locations.
FIXED
Avatars
- Fixed an issue that could cause a static copy of a user’s avatar to appear in a Session.
- Fixed a red tint that appeared in avatar hair with some combinations of styles and colors.
- Fixed an issue in the Avatar Editor that could cause an avatar’s hands to twitch when a user switched between appearance categories in the side menu.
- Fixed an issue that caused an avatar’s hair color to change when a MyFace was applied.
- Fixed the skin tone blending at an avatar’s neckline when a MyFace is applied.
Web links
o Fixed an issue that caused some web links to OneDrive files to not load.
Audio
o Fixed an issue that caused voice communication to fail on a Windows computer if a user had two microphones connected that had the same device name.
Changed files in this update