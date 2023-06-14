Game Update: Version 21.13

Facebook migration
We have completed our planned migration away from Facebook login support. Any remaining Facebook users who still need to choose a secondary login method and are experiencing difficulties logging in should contact support for assistance setting up an alternate login method.
Along with many backend improvements to the game, we fixed the following:
General
- Minitaur Health corrected in Agile and Swift Puzzle.
- Volkov Hetman buff will now apply to cards if they gain the Canine.
