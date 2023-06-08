Patch Notes 1.01

Patch Notes v1.01

Thank you to all who reported issues and requested new features, this will be the first of a week of daily updates to address issues raised.

Mouse and Keyboard Control Refinement

Mouse cursor is now recaptured correctly after interacting with a character or interface

Mouse sensitivity is improved by default, and can be adjusted in settings

Look invert is now a menu setting

Keyboard cart control has been refined for operating the cart - turn rate is slower.

Settings Fix

The settings menu can now be exited via mouse or keyboard

Settings now save correctly

3440 x 1440 resolution is now available

Game Fixes

Added missing texture to junk ingots

Chunks now have a correct description after loading the game

Mine picks do not duplicate on load

Added missing texture to junk ingots

Starting gold piles do not respawn on load

Upcoming Fixes