Blightlands Blacksmith update for 8 June 2023

Patch Notes 1.01

Patch Notes 1.01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to all who reported issues and requested new features, this will be the first of a week of daily updates to address issues raised.

Mouse and Keyboard Control Refinement

  • Mouse cursor is now recaptured correctly after interacting with a character or interface
  • Mouse sensitivity is improved by default, and can be adjusted in settings
  • Look invert is now a menu setting
  • Keyboard cart control has been refined for operating the cart - turn rate is slower.

Settings Fix

  • The settings menu can now be exited via mouse or keyboard
  • Settings now save correctly
  • 3440 x 1440 resolution is now available

Game Fixes

  • Added missing texture to junk ingots
  • Chunks now have a correct description after loading the game
  • Mine picks do not duplicate on load
  • Starting gold piles do not respawn on load

Upcoming Fixes

  • Better load of ingots when saved half way through forging
  • Larger hit boxes on interactables
  • Improvements to smelter loading
  • Mine ore depleted texture when no more chunks will spawn from that ore
  • Mine cart piloting improvements

