Patch Notes 1.01

Patch Notes v1.01
Thank you to all who reported issues and requested new features, this will be the first of a week of daily updates to address issues raised.
Mouse and Keyboard Control Refinement
- Mouse cursor is now recaptured correctly after interacting with a character or interface
- Mouse sensitivity is improved by default, and can be adjusted in settings
- Look invert is now a menu setting
- Keyboard cart control has been refined for operating the cart - turn rate is slower.
Settings Fix
- The settings menu can now be exited via mouse or keyboard
- Settings now save correctly
- 3440 x 1440 resolution is now available
Game Fixes
- Added missing texture to junk ingots
- Chunks now have a correct description after loading the game
- Mine picks do not duplicate on load
- Starting gold piles do not respawn on load
Upcoming Fixes
- Better load of ingots when saved half way through forging
- Larger hit boxes on interactables
- Improvements to smelter loading
- Mine ore depleted texture when no more chunks will spawn from that ore
- Mine cart piloting improvements
