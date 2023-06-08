 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empire Chronicles update for 8 June 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.551) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11424588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.551) - Minor Update

  • Added two new portals upgrades you can purchase in Ashtondale keep.
  • Added ability to see Fishing Stats and caught fish from the fishing screen.
  • Added fastest catch time to fishing stats.
  • Fish in fishing stats now show known baits fish can be caught with.
  • Added fruit trees and fruit seeds in stonecrow woods.
  • Bug Fix: Gnolls in crossbriand lake were not spawning after ashtondale keep was active.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a few strange pathing issues in Crossbriand Lake.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed the ancient gate in Crossbriand Lake clipping over top of the player.
  • Bug Fix: Aligned the main menu status bars up slightly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1623311 Depot 1623311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link