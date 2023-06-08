Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.551) - Minor Update
- Added two new portals upgrades you can purchase in Ashtondale keep.
- Added ability to see Fishing Stats and caught fish from the fishing screen.
- Added fastest catch time to fishing stats.
- Fish in fishing stats now show known baits fish can be caught with.
- Added fruit trees and fruit seeds in stonecrow woods.
- Bug Fix: Gnolls in crossbriand lake were not spawning after ashtondale keep was active.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a few strange pathing issues in Crossbriand Lake.
- Bug Fix: Fixed the ancient gate in Crossbriand Lake clipping over top of the player.
- Bug Fix: Aligned the main menu status bars up slightly.
Changed files in this update