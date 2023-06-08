Industry Update: New Cards are Here!

We have bunch of new cards and new combos to explore in Cardboard Town with the Level 51 resource: Industry.

TL;DR:

New Resource: Industry

7 New Industry Buildings

11 New Industry Action Cards

1 New Population Building

4 New Industry Upgrades

3 New Festival

5 New Meta Progression Levels

Bigger Map!

A furry friend <3

Industry resource unlocks when you build the Furnite Factory quest building.

Industry goes down by 1 at the end of the day, so beware!



Note: Card texts and balance are outdated and might've changed during testing.

But here's a fun way of managing the Industry stat:

Build an oil well and get an Oil Barrel

Oil Barrels provide industry and electricity when they're destroyed.

Build a Gas Station to destroy them all for a resourceful combo!

So obviously, industry cards usually hurt the Environment a lot.

And to make room for more industry, you got to destroy buildings and cards!

Burn them all for money and glory!

Enough of that depressive industry talk, here's a furry friend for you to meet and interact!

She likes to do whatever she wants, so she might not be there every time you play, but keep an eye out for her!

By the way, what should we name her?

Anyways, we now also have jumping cars and bigger maps!

So enjoy the Industry update and we'll be waiting for all of your great feedback and start working on new cards and end-game scenario!

See you in Discord or [Twitter ](twitter.com/StrateraGames)maybe?