 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 8 June 2023

Demo and Full sync

Share · View all patches · Build 11424479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Demo carries over the saved data via cloud, but no persistents were being set. Also, changed the prologue persistent to unlock The Council. Shouldn't notice much of a change.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link