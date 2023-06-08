The Demo carries over the saved data via cloud, but no persistents were being set. Also, changed the prologue persistent to unlock The Council. Shouldn't notice much of a change.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 8 June 2023
Demo and Full sync
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update