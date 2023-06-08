Galaxy Event Notes Cracks - 2023-06-15 (arc#2)

Between the temporal anomaly crisis and those attempting to participate in a possible new Temporal War, medical personnel across the galaxy are seeing a rash of odd temporal maladies.
Event Name: Cracks
Event Type: Galaxy
Event Start: Thursday, date 06/15 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Phase 1 End Time: Saturday, date 06/17 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Event Finish: Monday, date 06/19 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Squadrons: Y
Crew Sharing: N
Faction Winner Bonus: N
Event Crew: Starfleet Medical Phlox (new) 5, Degraded Sphere Builder (new) 4, Antaak (existing) 4*.
Mega Crew Threshold: Zero Hour Archer (new) 5*
*Ranked reward 5 crew*: Colonel Grat (new) 5. - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 06/22.
Bonus crew
- high bonus: event crew
- small bonus: variants of Phlox, Sphere Builder and crew with the Temporal Agent or Enterprise trait.
Event Faction
Klingon Empire, Ferengi Alliance, Dominion
Live long and prosper,
The Star Trek Timelines Team
