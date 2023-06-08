Galaxy Event Notes Cracks - 2023-06-15 (arc#2)

Share · View all patches · Build 11424466 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Between the temporal anomaly crisis and those attempting to participate in a possible new Temporal War, medical personnel across the galaxy are seeing a rash of odd temporal maladies.

Event Name: Cracks

Event Type: Galaxy

Event Start: Thursday, date 06/15 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Phase 1 End Time: Saturday, date 06/17 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Event Finish: Monday, date 06/19 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Squadrons: Y

Crew Sharing: N

Faction Winner Bonus: N

Event Crew: Starfleet Medical Phlox (new) 5, Degraded Sphere Builder (new) 4, Antaak (existing) 4*.

Mega Crew Threshold: Zero Hour Archer (new) 5*

*Ranked reward 5 crew*: Colonel Grat (new) 5. - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 06/22.

Bonus crew

high bonus: event crew

small bonus: variants of Phlox, Sphere Builder and crew with the Temporal Agent or Enterprise trait.

Event Faction

Klingon Empire, Ferengi Alliance, Dominion

Live long and prosper,

The Star Trek Timelines Team