Star Trek Timelines update for 8 June 2023

Galaxy Event Notes Cracks - 2023-06-15 (arc#2)

Build 11424466

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Between the temporal anomaly crisis and those attempting to participate in a possible new Temporal War, medical personnel across the galaxy are seeing a rash of odd temporal maladies.

Event Name: Cracks
Event Type: Galaxy
Event Start: Thursday, date 06/15 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Phase 1 End Time: Saturday, date 06/17 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Event Finish: Monday, date 06/19 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Squadrons: Y
Crew Sharing: N
Faction Winner Bonus: N

Event Crew: Starfleet Medical Phlox (new) 5, Degraded Sphere Builder (new) 4, Antaak (existing) 4*.

Mega Crew Threshold: Zero Hour Archer (new) 5*

*Ranked reward 5 crew*: Colonel Grat (new) 5. - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 06/22.

Bonus crew

  • high bonus: event crew
  • small bonus: variants of Phlox, Sphere Builder and crew with the Temporal Agent or Enterprise trait.

Event Faction
Klingon Empire, Ferengi Alliance, Dominion

Live long and prosper,
The Star Trek Timelines Team

Changed depots in prod-ready branch

View more data in app history for build 11424466
Star Trek Timelines 64-bit Windows Depot 600751
Star Trek Timelines 32-bit Windows Depot 600752
