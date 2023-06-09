 Skip to content

Insect Swarm update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.7.3

Update 0.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* New Weapon for Mecha: Mjolnir

  • Swing the hammer of Thor to summon lightning strikes

* New Weapon for Mecha: Orbital Bullet Storm

  • Launch a salvo of bullets to the marked location by sending a beacon signal to the orbital weaponry; you may use your melee weapon while channeling the salvo

* Other Changes

  • Implemented multi-monitor display settings; players may switch between monitors if there are multiple
  • The special effect when insects are hit by the Energy Whip is now more visible
  • Increased tracking range for auto-tracking weapons
  • Increased attack range for Chainsaw and Energy Whip
  • Fixed a bug where the floating explosion insects would go underground
  • Fixed a bug where the Gatling Gun would keep spinning even when not firing
  • Fixed a bug where the melee weapons of the Mecha would sometimes attack on their own after transformation
  • Fixed a bug where the missiles might sometimes explode indefinitely when launched by a ship moving in high-speed

