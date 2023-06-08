Introducing Force of Nature 2: Prologue & Updated Soundtracks!

We've got not one, but TWO exciting news to share today! 🎉

First off, we're thrilled to introduce Force of Nature 2: Prologue! It's the perfect opportunity for all you eager adventurers to dip your toes into the captivating world of our game before diving headfirst into the main experience. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or new to the franchise, this is your chance to get a tantalizing taste of what lies ahead.

What can you expect from the Prologue?

In Force of Nature 2: Prologue, you'll get to explore a mesmerizing world filled with mystery and wonder. Explore the first world of the main game and experience the game's mechanics firsthand. Uncover its secrets as you gather resources, construct impressive homes and structures, cultivate bountiful farms, forge powerful weapons and armor, tame and care for animals, and unravel the enigmatic Force of Nature stone. And that's just the tip of the iceberg!

Updated Soundtracks

But that's not all! We've also given the game's soundtracks a glorious upgrade. Over 20 tracks have been revisited and improved, ensuring that your journey through the world of Force of Nature 2 is accompanied by the perfect harmony of music.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1316230/Force_of_Nature_2_Ghost_Keeper/