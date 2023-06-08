v1.04更新處：
1.修正【交易】機率性出現空白商品的問題。
2.政務成效可視化。
政務選擇對象時追加標示成效。
《兵書》政務說明追加支持度各區間說明。
（33、66、100追加商品，最高200。）
另外考量到冷門與選項過多反而造成困擾的狀況，
關於所有成員的加入條件、中離條件；
以及成就相關攻略會在近日釋出。
