Elsia War update for 8 June 2023

v1.04更新

v1.04更新處：
　1.修正【交易】機率性出現空白商品的問題。
　2.政務成效可視化。
　　政務選擇對象時追加標示成效。
　　《兵書》政務說明追加支持度各區間說明。
　　（33、66、100追加商品，最高200。）

　另外考量到冷門與選項過多反而造成困擾的狀況，
　關於所有成員的加入條件、中離條件；
　以及成就相關攻略會在近日釋出。

