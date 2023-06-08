- **Resolved a bug when changing members/leader of a stable.
- Fixed the winner selection, where both participants in a 1 VS 1 where winners, or participants in the same team in a Tag Team match weren't declared all winners.
- Logo of the Championship is now centered.
- Added a penalty in rating terms for the shows which don't have at least one of the "fans' expected match rule" in the card.
- Tag Team Championship now working correctly.
- You can no more change the type or the category of a championship that has been won at least one time in-game.**
Wrestling Manager 2023 update for 8 June 2023
Wrestling Manager 2023 Update V2.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
