Wrestling Manager 2023 update for 8 June 2023

Wrestling Manager 2023 Update V2.02

Build 11424162

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • **Resolved a bug when changing members/leader of a stable.
  • Fixed the winner selection, where both participants in a 1 VS 1 where winners, or participants in the same team in a Tag Team match weren't declared all winners.
  • Logo of the Championship is now centered.
  • Added a penalty in rating terms for the shows which don't have at least one of the "fans' expected match rule" in the card.
  • Tag Team Championship now working correctly.
  • You can no more change the type or the category of a championship that has been won at least one time in-game.**

