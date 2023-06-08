Cartel Tycoon x Drug Dealer Simulator Bundle Available Now!

Buy the Drug Cartel Bundle with a 15% discount right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32918/Drug_Cartel_Bundle/

Look at the illegal business simulation from all perspectives!

Build an empire, reign over the regions, sell products in bulk, and manage logistics and money flow from a birds-eye view in Cartel Tycoon.

Take a deep dive on the other end of the bargain in Drug Dealer Simulator! Take a hands-on approach, rise from rags to riches, evade the police, make the product, and sell it with your own hands! And test the quality, of course.... ːcartel_roflmaoː