Cartel Tycoon update for 8 June 2023

Cartel Tycoon x Drug Dealer Simulator Bundle

Cartel Tycoon update for 8 June 2023 · Build 11424138

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cartel Tycoon x Drug Dealer Simulator Bundle Available Now!

Buy the Drug Cartel Bundle with a 15% discount right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32918/Drug_Cartel_Bundle/

Look at the illegal business simulation from all perspectives!

Build an empire, reign over the regions, sell products in bulk, and manage logistics and money flow from a birds-eye view in Cartel Tycoon.

Take a deep dive on the other end of the bargain in Drug Dealer Simulator! Take a hands-on approach, rise from rags to riches, evade the police, make the product, and sell it with your own hands! And test the quality, of course.... ːcartel_roflmaoː

Changed files in this update

Cartel Tycoon Content Depot 1220141
