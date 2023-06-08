Version 1,026 is finally out followed with additional UI improvements, this time in Clan Wars!

Introducing the brand new clan war system where manual is far more valuable than quick attacks!

Want to gain more reputation?

Fighting against one player will grant double reputation, two players triple reputation while three players will grant quadruple reputation!!!

In addition, lets say hello to the brand new Magnetic Sand talent which is now available in the bloodline shop as a primary talent which can be bought for 1 Million gold only (but requires premium).

And finally, new talent skill levels are in the horizon so prepare your talent points!