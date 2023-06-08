Patch Notes #1:
(Redacted parts contain spoilers!)
Miscellaneous Changes:
- Final Boss Fight changes to accomodate the controller experience better. The experience with Mouse and Keyboard is largely unaffected. [spoiler]Dread Lords cannot be attacked anymore when their shields are up. Being attackable while shielded added nothing meaningful to the gameplay. When playing with a controller, you could far too easily attack a Dread Lord by accident, because of aiming between so many attack targets on the screen while a lot of action was taking place.[/spoiler]
- Typo fix in a dialogue. [spoiler]The shop keeper in Wilderwood had a typo in their dialogue. They said 'midjudged' instead of 'misjudged'. While hilarious, this was not intended and has now been fixed.[/spoiler]
Bug Fixes:
- Small collision fix. [spoiler]The room left from the blue tristone piece had a poorly positioned collider which allowed the player to throw Nightmare Onions through a wall.[/spoiler]
- Sound fixes. A couple of sounds in a mid-late game area weren't connected to the Audio Options volume sliders so they played even with volume 0.
- The game was granting achievements for finishing a fight even though the player died and did not finish the fight. This occured always in the last wave of a fight and should now be fixed.
DOOMBLADE
Iceberg Interactive
Changed depots in testing branch