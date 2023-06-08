 Skip to content

Start11 update for 8 June 2023

Start11 1.45 Changelog

Start11 1.45 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

06/06/2023
Stardock Release: 06/06/2023
Steam Release: 06/08/2023

1.4.5.2 (file version) - 1.45 in UI

  • WinKey handling on the very latest Win11 builds improved so if the user is using Explorer patcher or using the right WinKey it will now support those.
    Note: Elevated apps in the foreground are currently not supported. Further investigation is required to support these.
  • A further tweak to how the touch taskbar is detected on Win11
  • Additional fixes that we believe address some of the reported compatibility issues with the KB5026446 Windows 11 release.
  • Has a tweak for the taskbar shifting issue when on Win11 with touch-capable hardware. It should, at the very least, fix the issue with having an external monitor and turning it off and going back to internal when DPIs didn't match
  • This fixes 6309 (Right-click of sound on TB opens up on 2nd monitor).
  • Fixes taskbar issue when switching primary monitor by unplugging monitors.

