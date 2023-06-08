 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Grid update for 8 June 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11423943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Grid Capacity upgrade wasn't showing with no units on the Grid.
  • Novaflak Jacket had the wrong synergy.
  • Fixed an issue where if you paused during the Win screen, the pause menu would not show.
  • Fixed an issue where mercenaries was showing incorrect data.
  • Fixed some spacing problems in Russian.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281481 Depot 2281481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link