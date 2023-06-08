- Fixed an issue where the Grid Capacity upgrade wasn't showing with no units on the Grid.
- Novaflak Jacket had the wrong synergy.
- Fixed an issue where if you paused during the Win screen, the pause menu would not show.
- Fixed an issue where mercenaries was showing incorrect data.
- Fixed some spacing problems in Russian.
Battle Grid update for 8 June 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
