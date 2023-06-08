0.91.30 Update

Another update is released, not a massive amount of fixes, but some important ones nonetheless. Much of this update has been creating a groundwork for the next big update, which I will not include in the patch notes. More on that soon!
Enhancements/Features
- Improved performance of SSAO
- Improved performance of fog effects
- Reworked navigation of bots to be a little more efficient
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some issues with bullet positioning when firing. Whilst trying to avoid immediate colliders, it could sometimes cause bullets to spawn in incorrect positions
- Fixed memory leak with any cloth physics
- Fixed memory leak with some textures when instantiated
- Fixed issue where bots would have an exception when the player they were fighting dies causing desync issues
- Fixed some exceptions when bots path was suddenly blocked
- Fixed issue with bots looking at players and sometimes causing an exception
- Fixes when setting weather to foggy where it wasn't foggy!
- Reduced some of the vehicles on Tower map, there were a LOT and you couldn't drive around too easily. Now more space to move, although still has a lot of vehicles
