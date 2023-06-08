 Skip to content

Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 8 June 2023

0.91.30 Update

Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 8 June 2023

0.91.30 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update is released, not a massive amount of fixes, but some important ones nonetheless. Much of this update has been creating a groundwork for the next big update, which I will not include in the patch notes. More on that soon!

Enhancements/Features

  • Improved performance of SSAO
  • Improved performance of fog effects
  • Reworked navigation of bots to be a little more efficient

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some issues with bullet positioning when firing. Whilst trying to avoid immediate colliders, it could sometimes cause bullets to spawn in incorrect positions
  • Fixed memory leak with any cloth physics
  • Fixed memory leak with some textures when instantiated
  • Fixed issue where bots would have an exception when the player they were fighting dies causing desync issues
  • Fixed some exceptions when bots path was suddenly blocked
  • Fixed issue with bots looking at players and sometimes causing an exception
  • Fixes when setting weather to foggy where it wasn't foggy!
  • Reduced some of the vehicles on Tower map, there were a LOT and you couldn't drive around too easily. Now more space to move, although still has a lot of vehicles

